Soloist BIBI to hold her first ever solo concert ‘Cant you Come?’ since her debut, on 28 December 2022

Soon, BIBI , a talented solo artist famous for her captivating stage presence and exceptional vocals, will perform at her first concert since making her debut. She will do a concert at the YES24 Live Hall in Seoul on December 28, 2022. In the past, BIBI has performed at a number of prestigious music festivals and events, including Coachella and HITC (Head In The Clouds). Fans are thrilled and eager to see the talented singer's debut show.

BIBI’s first solo concert- ‘Can’t you come?’

On December 28, 2022, at 8 PM KST, the concert will take place at YES24 Live Hall in Seoul. In the first act she will perform all her tracks from her first studio album ‘The Lowlife Princess: Noir’. The songs she delivered after her debut will be performed in the second act with some new direction. The artist will participate on a special stage in between the two acts that can only be seen at the BIBI concert.

In a press release with a media source, rapper and Feel Ghood Music founder Tiger JK said, “We deeply appreciate the support that both domestic and international music fans give BIBI. Her first concert since her debut will provide you with pleasant memories with its unconventional stage directing and performances.” The anticipation of seeing it live has already increased the expectations of the fans.

BIBI

BIBI is a South Korean singer-songwriter, rapper, and producer under the label Feel Ghood Music . On May 15, 2019, the vocalist made her digital single debut with ‘BINU.’ Her soundcloud username ‘nakedbibi’ is where her stage name "BIBI" comes from. Young and creative, the singer experiments with R&B, Hip Hop, Soul, and ballads. With her distinctive voice and musical style, BIBI invents a brand-new conventional genre of music.