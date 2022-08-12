Soloist JAMIE departs from After School Club’s MC position; To focus on upcoming album

JAMIE aka Jimin Park has been the iconic host for Arirang TV’s ‘After School Club’ for a long time now. ‘After School Club’ is a South Korean talk show that is primarily conducted in English. JAMIE has previously carried her MC duties alongside Eric Nam, eaJ (former DAY6’s Jae), Kevin Woo (former U-KISS), Stray Kids’ Seungmin, The Rose’s Woosung and more.

On August 12, Warner Music Korea revealed that, “JAMIE has decided to leave Arirang TV's 'After School Club' in order to focus on preparing for her album project." Her long running coverage on the show has been so iconic that she has become the unofficial face of it in the Hallyu world. JAMIE’s contribution has marked the many fan centred projects that she has carried out. Her global influence has caused her to become a prominent name in the MC world.

JAMIE, who has been a part of the vocal duo 15& and the project group M.O.L.A., went solo in 2015 as she released her debut single ‘Hopeless Love’ on April 5. She has previously won the first edition of ‘K-pop Star’ and her fame carried on for following releases, first EP ‘19 to 20’, and second EP ‘jiminxjamie’.

After her departure from JYP Entertainment, JAMIE has worked with Warner Music Korea to release the single ‘Numbers’ feat Changmo, and ‘Apollo 11’ feat Jay Park in 2020, followed by a holiday song ‘5 Christmas Languages’. ‘No Number’ feat Jmin was her only song in 2021, while 2022 began with the digital single ‘Pity Party’ in February. With an impressive record, fans are excited to see what JAMIE has planned ahead.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jamie is throwing a ‘Pity Party’ in new music video and we’re all invited