Soloist Kim Jae Hwan and Cherry Bullet’s Bora test positive for COVID-19

Soloist Kim Jae Hwan and Cherry Bullet’s Bora have tested positive for COVID-19. Formerly a Wanna One member, soloist Kim Jae Hwan is diagnosed with the virus on February 2. An official from the entertainment industry confirmed the news with the South Korean media outlet, Sports Chosun.

According to the official, “Kim Jae Hwan recently took a PCR test after overlapping schedules with a COVID-19 positive individual, and was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19.” Kim Jae Hwan currently has no major health problems as of present, however, he will be pausing his activities and quarantining.

Meanwhile, girl group Cherry Bullet’s agency FNC Entertainment also released a statement on February 2, sharing that member Bora has been diagnosed with the virus. According to the agency, Bora came in close contact with a confirmed patient during a lesson on January 28, following which, she took a PCR test that came back positive. Currently, Bora is only experiencing mild throat symptoms.

The other members of Cherry Bullet as well as staff members have undergone preemptive COVID-19 tests. Members Haeyoon, Jiwon, and Remi have tested negative, while Yuju, Chaerin, and May are awaiting results. Apart from Bora, the other members and staff are currently in self-quarantine.

In just the past two weeks, about 30 K-pop idols have been diagnosed with the virus. This includes members of iKON, WINNER, TREASURE, THE BOYZ, Oh My Girl, Kep1er, Super Junior, Weeekly, Brave Girls, DRIPPIN, WEi, MOMOLAND, and VIVIZ. Most recently, VIVIZ’s SinB became the third and final member of the group to test positive, and BTS’ Jimin was also diagnosed with the virus on January 31.

Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to all the artists.

