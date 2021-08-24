Soloist LeeHi announces comeback with THIS album

LeeHi will be back with another album soon and fans are more than excited as this will be the soloist’s first album in over 2 years. On August 24 at midnight KST, her label AOMG shared an ‘Intro’ video revealing LeeHi’s plans to release her 3rd studio album ‘4 ONLY’. This will be LeeHi’s first album under her new label AOMG that she joined in July 2020 after deciding not to renew her contract with YG Entertainment.

The ‘Intro’ video shows LeeHi in her four different avatars as she gazes into the fisheye lens of a camera. First, in a cute cream coloured skirt-top, LeeHi can be seen posing in front of a photoshoot setting as she twirls her way in.

The second outfit is a more punk look where a timid LeeHi plops down on a patterned sofa.

A much more artsy vibe is felt through the third avatar where LeeHi, now in a bob and bangs falling on her forehead, lies down on a red carpet, glowing wires around her.

The last look is of her in a black dress with a huge necklace around her neck that steals all the attention as LeeHi bends down to stare through the lens.

The instruction video is an eyeful impression of the four different sides of the solo singer that await in her upcoming album ‘4 ONLY’.

LeeHi is known for her deep and powerful voice that has captured the fans’ attention over the years. A staple in most emotional playlists, her song ‘Breathe’ has received critical acclaim for the singer. This will be LeeHi’s latest album after she released her last EP ‘24°C’ in May 2019, while her last studio album ‘Seoulite’ came out in March 2016.

