Some And Shopping: Jung Hae In might finally star in romcom for the first time

Jung Hae In is known more for his serious roles in dramas like D.P and romantic dramas like Something in the Rain. Almost a decade has passed since his debut but the actor has never ventured into the world of lighthearted and sweet romantic comedies. Fans' wishes might be finally coming true very soon.

Jung Hae In might star in the romcom Shopping And Some

The actor has stunned the audience with his performance ranging from a loveable pharmacist in One Spring Night to a calm and quiet soldier in D.P. His charm and talent have worked magic and managed to hook us to our seats. Strangely enough, the actor has never been seen in any romantic comedies. Jung Hae In has been a part of many romantic dramas including Snowdrop which starred BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Something in the Rain, One Spring Night, While You Were Sleeping, and more. He has never been seen in a comedic role before. In a recent interview, the actor pointed this fact out himself and said that he would like to try doing a romance comedy. This is something the fans have also wished for.

On October 2 it was reported that Jung Hae In would be taking the role in a romance comedy K-drama Some and Shopping. Some and Shopping is a romance comedy that revolves around the story of a CEO and a show host who always bicker with together during the day but cry for each other at night. The actor might play the role of Lee Hae Seok a CEO of a natural skincare brand. His character is an intelligent person with amazing brains who never slipped below the 1st position back in school. He is determined and even has a fun personality.

Jung Hae In’s agency FNC Entertainment made and statement saying that the actor is taking the role under consideration.

More about Jung Hae In

Jung Hae In made his debut in 2013 with the drama Bride of the Century. Since then the actor has starred in many unconventional roles like a homophobic soldier with anger issues in Prison Playbook and a young single father in One Spring Night. The actor received the BaekSang Arts Award for the Most Popular Actor in 2018. He also won the Best New Actor at the 56th Daejong Film Awards for Tune In For Love in 2020.

