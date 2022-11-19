Somebody Full Review: Kim Young Kwang and Kang Hae Lim have an unconventional and twisted love story

As explained in the early review, the first two episodes have been described so we pick up from where we left off, Episode 3 onwards:

The thriller drama 'Somebody' is a Netflix series that tells the story of developer Kim Sum and his friends getting entangled with the mysterious character Sung Yun Oh as ​​a murder case takes place through the social connecting app Somebody. Kim Sum is a genius, but a person who can't sympathize with people's ordinary emotions.Somebody, an app he developed, analyzes people's conversations and behaviors and reads their minds. Gi Eun, the only friend of Kim Sum and a police officer, meets a man through Somebody and goes on a date, then is abandoned in a remote place. Sensing that he is a dangerous person, Gi Eun tracks him down with her friend and lesbian shaman Mok Won. It was directed by Jung Ji Woo, who made 'Happy End' and 'Eun Gyo', and starred Kim Young Kwang, Kang Hae Lim, Kim Yong Ji, and Kim Soo Yeon.

Warning: Mention of violence, abuse and gore

Jung Ji Woo:

'Somebody' is the first series challenge of director Jung Ji Woo, a master of psychological portrayal. After the movie 'Happy Ending', director Jung Ji Woo presented sophisticated and emotional productions based on compelling stories such as 'Wisdom Tooth', 'Modern Boy', 'Eungyo', and '4th Place'. In particular, he has developed a unique world of art by conveying messages that penetrate society by sharply capturing the multi-layered psychology of human nature. Avoiding the use of artificial sound effects, which often appear when maintaining suspense, chose music that stands out with violin and piano melodies. The space was designed and colored differently to reflect the unique characteristics of each character. Director Jung Ji Woo, who meticulously calculated and directed even the smallest details in order to get closer to the inner psychology, is the first reason why 'Somebody' is unique.

Kim Sum:

On the other hand, Kim Sum feels connected to someone for the first time in her life to Yoon Oh, who is active in 'Somebody' while thoroughly hiding her true face. She learns his mysterious secret, but doesn't want to let go of him who perfectly understands her mind. As Kim Sum falls deeper and deeper into Yoon Oh, it raises questions about how the fascinating and precarious relationship between the two will end.

The app and its people:

Somebody is a story that combines the universal desire of humans to need and find their own ‘Somebody' and a social connecting app. Social connecting apps that are familiar with everyday life can find the perfect 'someone' such as a soul mate with just a few clicks. The unpredictable story of the four characters intertwined with the 'Somebody' app illuminates the dark side of modern society, born of the meeting of human aspirations that cannot stop the relationship and the development of technology, and raises the unfamiliar yet familiar anxiety in the viewer's mind.

Kim Young Kwang as Yoon Ho and Kang Hae Lim as Kim Sum:

Kim Young Kwang, who has been active as a bright and boyish character, transforms into a murderer Yoon Oh with dark and twisted desires. To challenge Kim Young Kwang, who boasted of a close relationship with director Jung Ji Woo, he said, "I did not miss any of my ideas, refined them again, cheered them on, and gave them confidence." They come and go skillfully and exude an overwhelming presence. Kang Hae Lim, who left a strong impression on the public in the drama 'Live On', took on the role of a developer island that no one can sympathize with. In order to express a person who moves based on rationality and rationality, cosmetic elements such as nails, hair, and makeup were removed as much as possible, and an original character was completed by projecting his introverted personality.

Kim Yong Ji as Mok Won and Kim Soo Yeon as Gi Eun:

Kim Yong Ji, who showed a unique personality in the dramas 'Tale of a Nine Tailed Fox', 'The King: Eternal Monarch', 'Everybody's Lies' with the investigation of the decomposition case as Mok Won. She increased her weight by 10 kg for the work, created a flexible and warm image, and made an effort to get closer to a person who gives unconditional love to others, saying, “I made a commitment to personally love the two actors, Kang Hae Lim and Kim Soo Yeon.” Kim Soo Yeon, who joined 'Somebody' after breaking through the competitive rate, played Gi Eun, a police officer who is a best friend of Kim Sum for 10 years and who tracks down a case through an app. After experiencing life in a wheelchair in order to sincerely capture a character with paraplegia, Kim Soo Yeon confessed, "It was a time to see and feel many things while preparing for filming."

The concept

The drama relies on the concept of loneliness, sexual liberty and love that comes in different forms. The unique aspect of the drama was that it did not remain within the barriers of heterosexual relationships and actually explored a little. From Mok Won who lived different lives, Kim Sum who explored her sexuality late in life while Gi Eun regained her sexual power as a paraplegic.

