Somebody: Upcoming Netflix thriller drama announces cast as Kim Young Kwang, Kim Yong Ji and more

On September 23, the cast lineup for murder-mystery drama ‘Somebody’ was announced. Netflix series ‘Somebody’ will star actor Kim Young Kwang as a lead alongside actors Kim Soo Yeon, Kim Yong Ji and Kang Hae Lim who have been confirmed. Details such as the shooting schedule as well as the release date have not been declared yet.

‘Somebody’ will bring together director Jung Ji Woo who is known for his fantastic portrayal of human emotions in ‘Happy End’, ‘A Muse’ and more recently ‘Tune in for love’, and writer Han Jiwan who is known for writing refreshing thrillers like ‘Wanted’ and ‘The Ghost Detective’. The synergy of the two is expected to wow fans as the captivating story unfolds.

The story of the drama revolves around an app called ‘Somebody’ that connects people. Following a murder with the involvement of the app, the developer and some friends get entangled with a secretive person named Yun Oh (played by Kim Young Kwang).

Kim Young Kwang has previously acted in multiple films and dramas apart from his successful modelling career. Some of his known roles are in ‘Pinocchio’, ‘On Your Wedding Day’ and ‘The Secret Life of My Secretary’.

Kim Soo Yeon will take on the female lead role as the app developer who is socially awkward but has a penchant for developing artificial intelligence programs like ‘Somebody’. Kim Yong Ji has done some notable roles in famous dramas ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’, ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ and ‘The Lies Within’. Kang Hae Lim was last spotted in the teen television series ‘Live On’.

Will you watch the thriller? Let us know below.