‘Someone cooked’ Jungkook shares GRWM for his single 3D’s MV; more BTS footage from sets with Jack Harlow

Jungkook recently released his hit single 3D featuring American rapper Jack Harlow. The track dropped on September 29 at 1 PM KST, 9:30 AM IST. Jungkook had built anticipation with various concept photos, Hero films, and behind-the-scenes footage. Today, he added to the excitement by sharing a Get Ready With Me video, offering a glimpse of his preparation for the music video. Jack Harlow also joined the fun in more behind-the-scenes footage shared on BTS’ social media accounts from the set of 3D.

Jungkook shares GRWM

On September 29th, BIGHIT MUSIC shared a video titled "GRWM for 3D MV” on BTS’ TikTok channel, subsequently reposting the links across various BTS social media accounts such as Twitter and Instagram. In this Get Ready With Me video, viewers get an intimate look at Jungkook's preparation for the music video. As the lyrics of 3D play in the background, Jungkook undergoes makeup application and dons the iconic jacket seen in the music video. Among multiple laid-out jewelry pieces, he carefully selects three rings, showcasing them to the camera before a scene transition.

The video then shifts to Jungkook outside his van, warmly greeting viewers, "I'm on my music video set for my new single 3D with Jack. Hope you enjoy it." He concludes with his signature bunny smile, wrapping up the behind-the-scenes glimpse of his preparation for the music video set.

More behind the scenes footage

In this behind-the-scenes footage, Jungkook and his backup dancers are captured dancing to "3D," which was being recorded for his single album's music video. The scene highlights a part of the video where Jungkook and his dancers showcase their moves on a glass floor. Jungkook sports a stylish black and white jacket with red highlights, khaki pants, and black boots. The footage then shifts to Jack Harlow, donning a black cap and a hoodie, visibly impressed as he watches the performance. A background voice remarks, "Someone cooked here," using slang that could suggest the excellence of Jungkook's performance. The audio, which has gone viral and is sourced from the Breaking Bad series, has become a TikTok trend. It's often used in the context of conveying that someone noteworthy had paved the way before you, leaving a lasting impact. In this instance, it suggests that Jack Harlow was truly impressed by Jungkook's talent.

The post was captioned "Someone cooked here "matching the audio. This audio mention could also serve as a playful nod to a parody of Jungkook's name, perhaps as "Jung-cook," and may also be a subtle shoutout to his earlier TikTok handle, LetJungcook7.

Jungkook’s single 3D featuring Jack Harlow

BTS' Jungkook unveiled his solo single 3D on September 29th, featuring American rapper Jack Harlow. The release announcement was made on September 24th during Jungkook's performance at the Global Citizen Festival 2023. Prior to the release, BTS shared teasers, including 3D Hero Film 1 and 3D Hero Film 2, on their social media platforms. Following his debut solo release Seven, which became one of the biggest hits of the year, anticipation was high for Jungkook's second solo venture. 3D explores the theme of harboring emotions for an unattainable person, offering a perspective from three different dimensions.

