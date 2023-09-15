'Something I've been dreaming of…': BTS' V debuts For US performance, credits band for fun live session

In celebration of his recent solo album Layover, BTS' V made a highly anticipated solo appearance on Tiny Desk Korea. This appearance comes approximately three years after he and his fellow band members performed on the American version of Tiny Desk. Notably, V has achieved the distinction of being the first K-pop artist to grace the stage of Tiny Desk Korea, which marks the inaugural international TV format version of NPR's iconic Tiny Desk series.

BTS’ V on Tiny Desk Korea

Filmed in Seoul, South Korea just last month, V brought his magic to Tiny Desk Korea with the support of a newly assembled production team and an eight-member session band, some of whom made the journey from the U.S. for this special recording. During the session, V treated fans to three sensuous tracks from his Layover album.

V's performance commenced with the mesmerizing Love Me Again, took a captivating turn with Slow Dancing, and concluded on a heartfelt note with For Us. For those not acquainted with the concept, Tiny Desk concerts typically feature musicians and artists performing live at a desk. The Korean version, Tiny Desk Korea, is brought to you by LG U+ Studio X+U.

In the Korean rendition, BTS' V graced a library-like setting for a 12-minute performance, accompanied by a live band and musicians who added depth and emotion to his presentation. V kicked off his set with a soulful rendition of Love Me Again, where he was joined by a full band and three talented backup singers. He also took a moment to introduce his fellow band members, each of whom showcased their musical prowess with brief solos. Before moving on to his next song, Slow Dancing, V expressed his gratitude, saying, "I'm sure you guys have been waiting for so long. Thank you so much for waiting."

Following his enchanting performance of Love Me Again, V continued to mesmerize the audience with his title track from the album, Slow Dancing. During this performance, he couldn't help but bop his head to the tunes of the saxophone, an instrument he has openly expressed his admiration for on multiple occasions.

Regarding Slow Dancing, V shared, " The song Slow Dancing, which is the title track from the album Layover an album that represents me the best as the name suggests Slow Dancing is slow, dances, and sings. For this album, I’ve filled with songs that evoke a sense of fleeting tranquility, as if they effortlessly pass by and offer a soothing pause. This album resembles me a lot so please show a lot of interest.”V had previously discussed the similarities between himself and Slow Dancing during an appearance on IU's Palette. He also took a moment to send a heartfelt message to his dedicated fanbase, ARMY, in the video, expressing, “And for the past year my dear ARMY have been waiting for me eagerly. To make up for the delay, I’ll make sure to provide you guys with lots of love..” With that, the BTS member moved on to debut his upcoming song, For Us, continuing to captivate the audience with his musical artistry.

V debuts For Us in Tiny Desk Korea

Leading up to the forthcoming release of the music video for For Us, BTS' V treated fans to a live performance of this pop R&B b-side track on Tiny Desk Korea, the Korean edition of NPR Music's Tiny Desk series. This pop R&B gem serves as a fitting conclusion to Layover with its beautiful lyrics and V's signature, distinctive vocals.

During his performance on the set, V offered a delightful preview of the song and passionately encouraged people to show immense love and support for his solo debut album. Fans couldn't contain their excitement with the early reveal of For Us before its official release on September 16th, showering praise on V for his warm, honey-like vocals on Tiny Desk Korea. Additionally, they praised V's band for their splendid accompaniment to his singing.

The singer also took to his personal Instagram to share a snippet from his Tiny Desk Korea performance, building even more anticipation for the release of For Us.

He captioned the post: “Something i’ve been dreaming of creating since i started making my album 👦🏻 Thank you to my wonderful band for another fun session 🎷🎹🎸🥁🎤”

