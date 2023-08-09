SOMI and HyunA leave the internet in frenzy as they share a sweet kiss; Watch

While HyunA unveiled a video celebrating SOMI's comeback, the two kissing in the video drew attention. On August 9th, HyunA complimented her close friend SOMI's comeback on her Instagram, saying, "Congrats, SOMI. Eat well and show all the hard work you have done till now." She then released the photo and video of both of them lovingly posing together. In the video, SOMI kisses Hyuna on the cheek and unexpectedly kisses her on the lips. At this, HyunA shut her eyes firmly and burst into giggles. Since the release of the post, fans were surprised but happy to see them together. Some said that , “OUR MOTHERS ARE KISSING” and “this is some fruity behavior.”

SOMI and HyunA’s friendship:

On August fifth, HyunA posted a few pictures with emojis on her Instagram profile. HyunA and SOMI looked at the mirror, stood next to each other and took a selfie. They both have a tattoo of a gun on her right arm. She is likewise focusing on something while at the same time crouching in a mini dress. The two people, who even looked extraordinary in red lip look, showed a cute-like appeal by making playful expressions while checking the camera out. HyunA embraced SOMI and grinned cheerfully.

SOMI’s comeback GAME PLAN and title track Fast Forward:

The music video for SOMI's title track Fast Forward, which was released on 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on August 7th, has received a huge number of views in under a day since it was released. The music video for Fast Forward took first place on YouTube's World Wide Trending chart just after its release and the most seen YouTube music video in the past 24 hours. What's more, the EP collection GAME PLAN positioned #1 on the iTunes Worldwide Album Chart and #1 in 7 countries, demonstrating the distinct fascination of K-pop fans all over the world. The title song Fast Forward of the release EP collection GAME PLAN is of the profound house genre and cool colors of the summer with the expansion of refreshing instruments. With the taking off pre-chorus and energetic hooks as the focus, the track catches the craving to meet genuine love.

