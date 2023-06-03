SOMI confirmed comeback almost 2 years since release of Dumb Dumb and XOXO

On June 2, an official from THEBLACKLABEL told a South Korean media outlet that SOMI is currently preparing for a comeback and they have not determined the date for the comeback yet. After about two years since the release of her first full-length album, XOXO, in October 2021, she is making a comeback. Due to her distinctive tone and powerful performance at the time, SOMI received a lot of admiration.

About SOMI:

In the meantime, SOMI appeared in her project group I.O.I in 2016 and afterward appeared as an independent artist in 2019 and has been active with various comebacks. Her music style has been revered since she sticks to what she is comfortable with. Many fans peg her as a social butterfly because she is outgoing and is friends with almost everyone in the industry. Her bright personality and funny antics have always managed to make the fans enjoy seeing her on-screen. Through various variety shows, she has been true to her personality, which allows people to relax in her presence. She is known to be straightforward and doesn’t sugarcoat about her life, making people love her even more!

SOMI’s activities:

On her official YouTube channel, SOMI recently uploaded a short video titled "Real-life sisters who are close today." In the video that was made public, SOMI was at her house eating cup noodles and greeted Evelyn when she got home. "Did you see MAMA?" she asked. "No," Evelyn replied. SOMI looked surprised and asked, "Didn't you see MAMA?" as a response. Moreover, Evelyn inquired, "What time did you finish?" "Hey, it was six o'clock last night," SOMI said. "Why weren't you able to see MAMA? to which Evelyn replied that she was really doing too much and all she had seen was her rehearsing, and then Evelyn continued to say "Please accept my apologies" again and again. Then they watched her performance and Evelyn kept complimenting her.

