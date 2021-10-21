Somi CONFIRMED to return with 1st full length album ‘XOXO’ on THIS Date
Mark your calendars fans, Somi is coming! Somi has officially announced that she will be making her comeback with her first full-length album 'XOXO' on October 29 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The singer also released an enchanting first teaser for the album, along with the caption “You ready for round two?"
Somi looks gorgeous in a black outfit paired with a silver choker as she casts a mysterious gaze at the camera. Her nails are painted a bright shade of orange and she is wearing funky hair clips where it is written "Som Som" and the name of her first full-length album 'XOXO'. The name of the album along with the release date is written in a bold bubblegum pink colour. The album contains various colours to reflect Somi’s spectrum as an artist.
You can check out the teaser poster below:
JEON SOMI ‘XOXO’— THEBLACKLABEL (@THEBLACKLABEL_) October 20, 2021
10.29.2021 6PM (KST)
ARE YOU READY#JEONSOMI # #JEONSOMI_XOXO#QUEENSOMIISBACK #THEBLACKLABEL pic.twitter.com/JQN5lHzGom
Somi last made a comeback on August 2 with the hit single 'DUMB DUMB'. Jeon Somi became a household name after winning first place on 'Produce 101' and eventually debuting as a member of the series' project girl group, I.O.I. Following the conclusion of I.O.I's group activities, Jeon began to venture out as a soloist before terminating her contract with JYP Entertainment and joining The Black Label. Jeon debuted as a solo artist on June 13, 2019, with the single 'Birthday'.
'DUMB DUMB' marked Somi's first comeback in approximately one year since 'What You Waiting For,' a song that topped iTunes K-pop charts in nine regions and gave Somi her first music show win as a soloist on 'M Countdown.' The music video for 'DUMB DUMB' surpassed 10 million views on YouTube within one day of its release, making an exceptional achievement as a female solo artist. Fans are hopeful that Somi can create the same magic with 'XOXO'. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.
