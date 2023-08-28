SOMI confirms MV release of Gold Gold Gold from GAME PLAN with bright teaser poster

On August 28, THEBLACKLABEL released the teaser poster for SOMI’s Gold Gold Gold, a new b-side track from her recently released album GAME PLAN. She looks absolutely beautiful with her blonde hair styled in tight curls, white mesh top and a pink choker with silver spikes. The poster confirmed that Gold Gold Gold MV will be released on August 31 at 6PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

SOMI’s album GAME PLAN and title track Fast Forward:

With its splendid music, self-assured messages, dynamic performances, and overwhelming scale, SOMI's title track, Fast Forward, announced the return of her title as a popular solo artist. Within less than a day of its release, the music video for Fast Forward had more than 10 million views, garnering praise for the song, dance, and looks. GAME PLAN, which was first released as just an album, drew attention from K-pop fans all over the world by topping the iTunes Worldwide Album Chart in 7 countries/regions. In this album, alongside the title song Fast Forward of the deep house genre which displayed the strong performance. The second track, Gold Gold Gold, has the hip-hop genre in the self-composed song. The appealing R&B-genre synth-pop song The Way is distinctive to her style. GAME PLAN contains five songs of different genres, including Pisces and Fxxked Up, which connects the narrative of the album. On her album, SOMI showed off her own songs in a variety of genres, including intense hip-hop and R&B to house and synth music. She also showed off her own style clearly.

SOMI’s activities:

Recently, SOMI also began her first YouTube show Yes or Hot, which is a talk show with her as host. She calls her famous artist and actor friends for a conversation. She asks them various questions and they have to say yes to it otherwise, they get to eat the hottest Korean food available to them. As the questions get more scandalous, the heat level climbs up as well, making it a high stakes game. For her first episode, she called her close friend and famous artist HyunA!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: FIFTY FIFTY members lose lawsuit against ATTRAKT; group’s legal team to appeal judge’s decision? Find out