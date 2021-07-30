SOMI has a ‘not so cute’ high school love story in the new ‘Dumb Dumb’ MV teaser

On July 30, SOMI dropped a new teaser for the greatly awaited ‘Dumb Dumb’ MV. SOMI rules the school and stage as she takes on a party girl persona. The teaser begins with SOMI dressed in a pretty gingham two-piece outfit, blonde hair, and a bold lip, giving the ‘Regina George’ from Mean Girls feel. Her sultry walk in the mess hall has all the eyes on her. Soon, the sweet look between her and her beau moves to her looking desperate and frustrated in a messed washroom and adorning the heartbroken but hot look. She ends the teaser with ‘Stop staring and start dancing, you dumb dumb’. Dumb Dumb is set to release on August 2 at 2:30 pm IST on all music platforms.

‘The Black Label’, SOMI’s music label, has been dropping many new teaser photos and the fans have loved every new look SOMI has taken up. She drew attention with her kitsch purple outfit, silk gloves, and unique make-up with blue color accents. The unique makeup and vivid colors in which the famous makeup artist Pony participated further emphasized SOMI’s perfect visual. It also exudes a chic aura that is a total 180 degrees. Jeon So-mi sat in a red-lighted area, clenched her chin, and stared straight ahead with a proud expression, capturing attention. The teaser images, which capture the contrasting charm of a clear temperature difference, raised curiosity about SOMI's comeback concept and the new song.

Jeon So-mi will release the new song 'DUMB DUMB' at 2:30 pm IST on August 2, and meet global fans in a comeback live through her official TikTok account at 4:30 pm IST on the same day. Jeon So-mi will communicate in real-time to domestic and foreign fans who have been waiting for her comeback for a long time. In addition, they will also directly introduce new songs and share various stories such as album production and behind-the-scenes music video shooting.

