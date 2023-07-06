SOMI interviews Barbie stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera; Fans gush over K-pop idol’s doll-like visuals

On July 6, many behind-the-scenes videos were uploaded on Twitter of K-Pop star SOMI interviewing the stars of Barbie The Movie, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera. Seeing this, fans of SOMI were extremely excited to see her alongside them, dressed in the pink dress and blonde hair since she resembles the doll so much! With the buzz of excitement, the fans are now eagerly waiting to see them on-screen!

About Margot Robbie’s Barbie:

Barbie, who resided in 'Barbie Land' where you can become anything you need, finds a break in the portal that associates with this present reality, and to tackle it, she goes with Ken. It's a movie about a unique story that takes you on an unexpected journey. The film depends on the sentimentality of individuals that grew up playing with Barbie and Ken dolls throughout the long term yet putting an interesting yet charming twist on it. The film, which is directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and others, has already used clever marketing strategies like a Barbie Dream House AirBnB, a promotional event with a lot of fanservice, and many other things to get people excited for its release. From the release of its first teaser to the promotional tour the cast has gone on, it has only increased the anticipation for the film, which will be releasing on July 21.

SOMI’s activities:

SOMI admitted that while discussing herself with BamBam during a session on the latter’s YouTube channel where they were drinking, eating and swapping stories, she said, "I got asked for my number some time prior," and she said, "It was so entertaining." SOMI said that she was with her mom on Christmas day and she needed to eat Tanghulu such a lot of that she put on a cap and a veil and was lining up at Tanghulu House in Hongdae when a typical looking man in his 20s came and said, 'Please accept my apologies, however you ware truly wearing clothes that are my style, and you look somewhat extraordinary.' When she heard this, she slightly moved her hat and showed her face, which he recognized. He was surprised because she looked different. She offered her apologies, and he continued on his way. Hearing the story, BamBam laughed uncontrollably.

