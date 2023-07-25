SOMI looks gorgeous in GAME PLAN teaser; Much awaited comeback album releasing on THIS date

The released concept photos caught the hearts of worldwide fans immediately by oozing serious expression and exuding cool personality. In the dark poster, SOMI radiated a charming appeal with a thick smoky feel. Magnetic motions and looks, provocative eyes overpower the look with a beautiful background. In the red poster, SOMI flaunts a staggering beauty in the bright version. She wears an intense red dress and shades, suggestive of a human Barbie who shows extreme splendor, and makes viewers fall head over heels for her.

SOMI’s comeback with new mini-album GAME PLAN:

On July 24th, her agency, THEBLACKLABEL, posted another profile picture of SOMI on the social media handles. Alongside this, the release date of her new EP collection was likewise uncovered. In her picture, SOMI flaunted a stylish quality with a luxurious denim look in a serious all-dark tone, and grabbed the public's eye with her provocative and lethal eyes. With her indispensable abilities and interesting appeal, SOMI, who has been cherished by many fans by validating her way of life as a solo artist, is giving sharp consideration to what sort of music and execution she will appear through her recently presented profile picture. SOMI's bright and enthusiastic appearance, which impeccably showed 180 levels of various mind-sets and ideas, intensified the expectation of worldwide fans who had been sitting tight for a rebound. SOMI's new mini album 'GAME PLAN' will be released on August 7th at 6:00 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on different music sites, and their actual album will be pre-requested from 2:00 PM KST on July 25th.

SOMI’s activities:

SOMI uncovered her ongoing circumstance and the explanation she joined her new agency. On July 20th, a video named 'Planning for another album' was released on the YouTube channel 'PDC', and SOMI showed up and discussed different things. On this day, SOMI said that she actually has a ton of activities, yet it's right before her comeback, so at present she feels relaxed. It is her first album release in quite a while so she feels sorry to her fans since she was unable to give however much she needed as a result of the extended break, yet presently she is really buckling down each day.

