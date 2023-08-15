SOMI reacts to AI generated covers in her voice of BTS' Jungkook's Seven and NewJeans' Super Shy; Watch

SOMI was all over the internet for her reaction to AI-generated covers of Jungkook's Seven and NewJeans' Super Shy. K-pop covers by artists that are generated with the help of AI technology and not sung by the idols themselves are a trending topic on social media. Every day many such covers are generated and the Fast Forward singer has reacted to the one in her version of AI covers.

THEBLACKLABEL idol is going viral on TikTok for reacting to AI-generated song covers. The singer is seen reacting to two popular tracks released by HYBE LABELS' artist. Jungkook debuted as a solo artist on August 14 with his hit song Seven, while NewJeans dropped one of their title tracks Super Shy from their latest album Get Up on July 7. K-pop fans create many AI-generated covers in their favorite idol's voice and many times it sounds very similar to the original voice of the singers, however, sometimes it does not. SOMI first reacted to the AI-generated cover of Super Shy in her voice and she was completely dumbfounded. The similarity between the cover and her voice blended so well that she started singing along to the song as she could not stop herself from vibing to it.

In the next video, she reacted to BTS member Jungkook's Seven cover generated by AI technology. In this snippet her AI voice was quite different, one could say it was not her voice. SOMI in the same video, sang herself Seven and fans are loving her vocals. Many fans say she sang better than the AI cover, a fan even pointed out saying that this is the Jeon siblings' interaction. SOMI and Jungkook both have the same surname Jeon although they are not related to each other, fans decided to call them siblings after this incident.

SOMI's recent activities

SOMI dropped the official music video of Fast Forward on August 7 at 2:30 PM IST and 6 PM KST. The released EP GAME PLAN's title song Fast Forward is of the deep house genre and cool summer hues with the addition of energizing sounds. The song's concentration is on the pre-chorus, which takes off, and its energizing hooks, which pique listeners' desire for true love.

