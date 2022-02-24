SOMI’s debut MV ‘BIRTHDAY’ crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Soloist SOMI has just hit a new milestone with her debut music video for ‘BIRTHDAY’! Released on June 13, 2019, the music video has just crossed 100 million views on YouTube on February 24, 2022. Following ‘DUMB DUMB’, ‘BIRTHDAY’ becomes SOMI’s second music video to reach this milestone, doing so in just over two years and eight months since its release.

Co-composed by SOMI, ‘BIRTHDAY’ is a hip hop and dance-based track with a fast tempo and powerful vocals. The song was released alongside ‘Outta My Head’, also co-composed and written by SOMI, as part of her debut single, ‘BIRTHDAY’.

SOMI is a Canadian-Dutch-Korean singer, songwriter, rapper, and producer. The artist first participated in the reality survival program ‘Sixteen’ in 2015, to secure a spot in the line-up that went on to become the popular girl group TWICE. The next year, SOMI participated as a representative of JYP Entertainment in the first season of Mnet’s competition series ‘Produce 101’, and finished in the first place, effectively making her debut as part of the project girl group I.O.I.

In 2018, after departing from JYP Entertainment, SOMI signed on with YG Entertainment’s subsidiary label, The Black Label. Under her new agency, SOMI made her debut as a soloist in June 2019 with ‘BIRTHDAY’, including the singles ‘BIRTHDAY’ and ‘Outta My Head’. Both the tracks entered the Billboard World Digital Songs Chart at number 5 and 9 respectively. Meanwhile, SOMI’s latest release is her first full-length album ‘XOXO’ along with its lead single of the same name, dropped in October 2021.

