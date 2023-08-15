SOMI thinks THIS about her voice in AI covers of BTS' Jungkook and NewJeans songs

AI covers have become widespread across the internet, showcasing the ever-growing influence of artificial intelligence. In the midst of this technological surge, Jeon Somi experienced a uniquely personal twist: AI-generated covers of her own voice. She shared her experience through TikTok posting two videos of her reaction.

Jeon Somi’s reaction on the AI covers

AI has now become one of the most significant controversies, and the recent Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike is a result of certain studios seeking to have AI replicate actors. The writers are also seeking assurance that AI won't replace their writings.

K-pop is no stranger to this scenario. AI-generated artist covers have been circulating widely on the internet. There are specific accounts solely dedicated to showcasing AI-produced music, though these endeavors have been met with negative reception from fans, as they raise concerns about intellectual property rights.

Jeon Somi herself recently stumbled upon an AI-generated cover of her singing Super Shy by NewJeans . To her astonishment, the resemblance between the AI-generated voice and her own was uncanny. She conducted an impromptu comparison by singing alongside the AI version, resulting in what appeared to be a duet with herself.

In the second video, she attempted an AI cover of Jungkook's Seven. However, this time, the AI-generated voice sounded markedly different. This experiment highlighted the imperfections of AI and underscored the irreplaceable nature of the original singer's vocal style.

Jungkook of BTS has also previously shared his experience with AI covers. During a Weverse live session, he unexpectedly came across AI-generated song covers on YouTube and expressed astonishment at their prevalence and ease of creation. He delved into both the positive and negative aspects of the advancing AI technologies. While he expressed hope for AI's potential to independently create music in the future, he remained uncertain due to the potential shortcomings in terms of vocal quality and sincerity compared to human vocals.

Jeon Somi’s recent activities

Jeon Somi's highly anticipated comeback arrived nearly two years later. On August 7 KST, she unveiled her new mini album GAME PLAN along with the music video for its title track, Fast Forward. The song was composed by TEDDY, Vince, R.Tee, and Bekuh BOOM, and notably, Jeon Somi herself took part in crafting the lyrics. The physical album was released on August 14th, sparking elation among fans who eagerly welcomed her return to the spotlight after a considerable hiatus.

Check out the official Music Video here-

