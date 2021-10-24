SOMI transforms into a glamorous diva in the teaser image for her 1st album ‘XOXO’

On October 24th, her agency THEBLACKLABEL released the second concept poster for SOMI's first full-length album 'XOXO'. In the published photo, SOMI's unrivaled visuals and a short-sleeved top with a white fur hat can be seen. In particular, by adding the right accessories in a pink background, SOMI's kitsch charm is added.

SOMI, who transformed into a charismatic villain in the first concept poster released earlier, showed off a new look and charm that had never been shown before in this concept poster, proving her 'transformation genius' like a thousand faces. SOMI, who makes a high-speed comeback after 3 months, is foretelling a drastic transformation and upgraded musical capabilities and performance through this album. In particular, SOMI became a mega hit for every song she released, including her debut song 'BIRTHDAY', 'What You Waiting For', and 'DUMB DUMB'.

In a previously released teaser image, SOMI showed off her unique charm by matching yellow point outfits and long boots. SOMI's intense yet deadly eyes staring at the camera while sitting in the car created an unusual aura. In particular, SOMI, who showed the charm of a 'sparkly and bubbly teen' with 'DUMB DUMB' released in August, once again showed a 180-degree shock transformation, drawing attention. The atmosphere raised expectations for the new album concept.

SOMI was ranked at the top of the iTunes K-pop charts in nine countries and regions around the world with "What You Waiting For." She also topped the charts in Korea as well as winning at M Countdown.

SOMI's first full-length album 'XOXO', which has attracted global fans' attention, will be released on every music site at 2:30 pm IST on October 29th.\

