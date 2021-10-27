SOMI unveils a star studded tracklist for 'XOXO' feat. Teddy, Pink Sweat$ & more

Talented soloist Jeon SOMI is gearing up for her comeback in 2 days! So far, SOMI has unveiled a set of solo concept photos and teasers, showcasing her unrivalled beauty and charm as an exceptional global artist. Now, in a fresh update, SOMI unveiled a star-studded tracklist featuring some talented artists on board.

The tracklist features the songs 'DUMB DUMB', the title song 'XOXO', 'Don't Let Me Go', 'Anymore', 'Watermelon', 'Birthday', 'What You Waiting For', and 'Outta My Head'. American singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$ and The Black Label's Teddy are also listed as producers for the album, and Jeon SOMI herself wrote and composed 'Watermelon' and 'Outta My Head.' Other artists include Danny Chung, 24 and more.

You can check the tracklist below:

'DUMB DUMB' marked SOMI's first comeback in approximately one year since 'What You Waiting For,' a song that topped iTunes K-pop charts in nine regions and gave SOMI her first music show win as a soloist on 'M Countdown.' The music video for 'DUMB DUMB' surpassed 10 million views on YouTube within one day of its release, making an exceptional achievement as a female solo artist. Fans are hopeful that SOMI can create the same magic with 'XOXO'. SOMI's first full-length album 'XOXO', which has attracted global fans' attention, will be released on every music site at 2:30 pm IST on October 29th. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

