Son Heung Min thinks Jay Park should not belong to World Class line? Tottenham footballer weighs in on debate

Korean National Football Team captain Son Heung Min shared his views on Jay Park's World Class line from the song ON AIR. Jay Park has previously gained massive attention and mixed reactions from International K-pop fans for his song lyrics which included BTS, Bong Joon Ho, Son Heung Min, and himself. The renowned football player opened up about the lines on a YouTube talk show.

Does Son Heung Min think Jay Park may not belong to the World Class line?

Jay Park expressed his thoughts on the Korean personalities who made South Korea proud on an international level through the song ON AIR featuring Loco and Gray. The rapper appreciated the K-pop sensation BTS, Parasite Director Bong Joon Ho, and the Tottenham player Son Heung Min while also including his name for the World Class line. On the episode aired on August 20 of the Psick Univ YouTube challenge, when Son Heung Min was asked about the lyrics of the song ON AIR. The host said, "You know Jay Park right? Park Jae Bum?" Son Heung Min replied saying that he knew him. The host continued, "In one of his lyrics he wrote about the World Class line Son Heung Min, Bong Joon Ho, BTS, Park Jae Bum, Let's Go". The football player said, " Yeah I saw it, I have heard it but It's not true". Another host added, "So do you think Jay Park should be out of that category?". To which he replied, "I think that's reasonable". This made the hosts burst into laughter while Son Heung Min frantically said no and that it was just a joke.

Jay Park's Reaction to Son Heung Min's Thoughts

The All I Wanna Do singer took to Instagram Stories to express his thoughts on the footballer's reply in the YouTube video. The rapper recorded himself reacting to the clip from the video and then zoomed in on his face with tear drops falling down his cheeks. Son Heung Min shared a snapshot of the story replying, "I'm Sorry, I was just kidding, J Park, you are World Class". Assuring everything is fine Jay Park put another story saying this to Son Heung Min, "All love, you are a legend".

