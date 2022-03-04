Son Ho Jun, Heo Sung Tae and Lee Kyu Hyung to chase down a supercar in the new poster for ‘Stella’

On March 4th Kwon Soo Young released a teaser poster for ‘Stella’. The teaser poster shows the urgent expression of the 1987 old car 'Stella', which is hard to find around now, and the main character 'Young Bae' (Son Ho Jun) sitting in the driver's seat attracts attention. The copy written above their anxious appearance, “We must find a supercar that disappeared in 3 hours with a maximum speed of 50 km/h remaining,” raises questions about the unpredictable situation 'Stella' and 'Youngbae' will face and the journey they will face in the future.

‘Stella’ is a comic and heartwarming drama about a man who gradually comes to terms with his late father while on the run in his father's wacky beat-up car, ‘Stella’. Young Bae, an ace in the car loan industry, is put in a tough spot when his friend Dong Shik (Lee Kyu Hyung) disappears with a supercar which he took on consignment. Not only that, a local gang starts coming after Young Bae, claiming that they put their drugs in the missing car.

After hearing of his father’s death and impending inheritance, he attends the funeral, only to find his father’s beat-up Stella, which he used to drive as a taxi. Young Bae remembered it as a big and fancy luxury sedan, but now he can barely open its door. Still, he drives it away as he looks for the whereabouts of his friend.

Although Stella barely runs at times, when he’s being chased, it will run like a sports car, allowing Young Bae to escape unscathed. As he squabbles with Stella, he recollects memories of his father little by little and starts to understand his father’s true intentions that he never put into words, and grows from a son to a father himself.

