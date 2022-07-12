Son Hyun Joo and Jang Seung Jo are at work in new posters for upcoming drama ‘The Good Detective 2’

In the poster released on July 12th, Kang Do Chang (Son Hyun Joo) and Oh Ji Hyuk (Jang Seung Jo), who have been reborn as the strongest combination of fantasy, are running to catch the criminal. Kang Do Chang, a warm-hearted veteran detective like a neighborhood uncle, and Oh Ji Hyeok, a wealthy elite detective with a lot of money, have a strong will not to let the bad guys go beyond the limits of the earth.

Also, in the 2nd teaser video that was recently released, Kang Do Chang and Oh Ji Hyuk announced the restart of the investigation, starting with the serial murders that occurred five times. When it is revealed that the victim of this case is an employee of TJ Group's legal team, a conglomerate that should not be touched is entangled in the investigation network.

The production team said, "Please look forward to the more exhilarating and pleasant journey of model detectives who pursue the bad guys to the end, uncover the truth, and relieve the pain and injustice of the victims and their families until the end."

JTBC's Saturday-Sunday drama ‘The Good Detective 2', which will be aired for the first time at 10:30 pm KST (7 PM IST) on July 30, is an investigative drama of the 2 strong teams of model detectives who face the truth in the face of the ugly desires of evil people who are beyond help.

Son Hyun Joo is a South Korean actor. Since 1991, he has starred in numerous television series and films, such as ‘First Love’ (1996), ‘To Be With You’ (2002), ‘My Rosy Life’ (2005), ‘Tazza’ (2008), ‘My Too Perfect Sons’ (2009), ‘Definitely Neighbors’ (2010), ‘Secretly, Greatly’ (2013), and ‘Empire of Gold’ (2013). Jang Seung Jo is a South Korean actor, known for his roles in ‘Money Flower’ (2017), ‘Familiar Wife’ (2018) and ‘Encounter’ (2018). In recent years, Jang Seung Jo also starred in several other dramas like ‘Chocolate’, ‘The Good Detective’ and ‘Snowdrop’.

ALSO READ: Lee Jong Suk stars in three crucial moments from his life in ‘Big Mouth’ in newly released stills

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser posters? Let us know in the comments below.