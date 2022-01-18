Son Naeun to sit out from Apink’s special album promotions due to scheduling issues; YG Ent releases statement

Apink’s Son Naeun will not be participating in promotional activities for the group’s comeback. In December 2021, IST Entertainment had confirmed that Apink would be making a full group comeback in February 2022, including Son Naeun. The agency stated that though she had signed with a new agency as an actress, Son Naeun would still be joining Apink for the comeback.

However, IST Entertainment shared an official statement on January 17, stating that although Son Naeun would be appearing in the album jacket photos and the music video, she would not be participating in the promotional activities for the upcoming album on account of scheduling conflicts. The agency shared, “We did our absolute best to adjust schedules and keep communications open so that Apink’s special album, which is for their meaningful 10th debut anniversary, would include all six members for the promotional activities.”

In an update, Son Naeun’s new agency, YG Entertainment, released a statement on January 18, sharing, “Son Naeun, who wholeheartedly participated in the Apink fanmeeting at the end of last year and expressed her gratitude to her fans, said, ‘It’s a pity we couldn’t be together because of scheduling issues, but I ask for a lot of support for the special album and the members.’”

You can read YG Entertainment’s full statement, below:

“Hello, this is YG Entertainment.

Due to issues in coordinating the schedule for her next project that is currently under discussion, Son Naeun will not be able to participate in activities for Apink’s special album to be released in February except for the jacket photoshoot and the music video filming.

Son Naeun, who wholeheartedly participated in the Apink fanmeeting at the end of last year and expressed her gratitude to her fans, said, ‘It’s a pity we couldn’t be together because of scheduling issues, but I ask for a lot of support for the special album and the members.’

Son Naeun also plans to do her best to continue her activities with unwavering passion and effort in her place.”