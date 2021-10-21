Son Seok Gu and Jeon Jong Seo share an ambiguous relationship in new poster for ‘Nothing Serious’

The movie 'Nothing Serious' is about Ja Yeong (Jeon Jong Seo) who hates dating but hates loneliness more and Woo Ri (Son Seok Gu), who doesn't like work and love, and they start hiding their names and reasons. The released teaser poster catches the eye with the attractive visuals of Jeon Jong Seo and Son Seok Gu sitting side by side on a bench.

Ja Young (Jeon Jong Seo), who has retired from love, and Woo Ri (Son Seok Gu), who is often caught up in both work and love. The subtle expressions of these seemingly unknown people raise expectations for the fresh romance chemistry of Jeon Jong Seo and Son Seok Gu, who met for the first time through 'Nothing Serious'. Here, this poster, which captures the inner feelings of Ja Young and Woo Ri in the chat window, adds copies of "Isn't anyone lonely here?" and "The relationship between us is ambiguous.."

It amplifies curiosity about a special story. 'Nothing Serious' draws attention with the unusual acting transformation of Jeon Jong Seo and Son Seok Gu, who have shown strong characters through various works. In addition, Son Seok Gu, who added a three-dimensional effect to the play with a unique presence in each work, is expected to create sympathy for everyone through Woo Ri, which does not work out according to their wishes, such as work and love.

Woo Ri is a 33-year-old single man. He is a rookie reporter and he writes a sex column, although he wants to become a novelist. Woo Ri hates being lonely, but he is not very good with romantic relationships. Ja Young is a 29-year-old single woman. She has a daring personality. Ja Young strives to become a mature 30-year-old woman, but she has experienced failures and is mired in debt. Her boyfriend dumps her after dating for only a month. Ja Young declares that she will not date anymore. Woo Ri and Ja Young meet through a dating app.

'Nothing Serious', which raises expectations with the novel subject of romance, which started without dating, witty lines about love and desire, and the fresh chemistry of the actors, is scheduled to be released in November.

