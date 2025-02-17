Son Suk Ku and DP director Han Jun Hee heading towards 4th collab in new K-drama Road? Here’s what we know

K-drama fans, good news is on your way! This time, the news bearer is none other than Son Suk Ku. The 42-year-old actor is being considered for the lead role in director Han Jun Hee’s drama, Road. In the past, Son Suk Ku mesmerised his audience with his work in projects like My Liberation Notes, A Killer Paradox, and The Roundup, and is set to be back on screen.

As per a News1 report, Son Suk Ku is reviewing an offer to appear in Han Jun Hee’s upcoming drama Road. If things go according to plan, then this will be Son Suk Ku’s fourth time working with Han Jun Hee. Previously, the actor collaborated with the director in the movie Hit-and-Run Squad, which was released in 2019, and then Netflix’s original series D.P. seasons 1 and 2, respectively, in 2021 and 2023. If reports are to be true then, Son Suk Ku will be delivering another masterpiece.

Owing to their collaboration, Road has already created a lot of buzz among the audience. Director Han Jun Hee is recognised for his skilled direction and cinematography, as well as his commercial success.

Now, the question remains—what kind of role will Son Suk Ku portray that will show a new side of himself, just like his previous works when he collaborated with director Han Jun Hee?

Advertisement

Son Suk Ku seems to be busy this year. The new Disney+ series Nine Puzzle, directed by Yoon Jong Bin, will be released in 2025. On the other hand, the JTBC drama More Beautiful Than Heaven, starring Son Suk Ku, Kim Hye Ja, Han Ji Min, and Lee Jung Eun, is all set to release soon as well.

Interestingly, More Beautiful Than Heaven has garnered excitement as it is the latest project of JTBC’s Kim Seok Yoon, who collaborated with Son Suk Ku for the 2022 drama My Liberation Notes.