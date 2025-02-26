Son Suk Ku, Kim Hye Ja, Han Ji Min, and cast show happy vibes during Heavenly Ever After script reading; PICS

Heavenly Ever After, the upcoming drama starring Son Suk Ku and Kim Hye Ja in the lead roles is gearing up for a fabulous premiere. The first teaser dropped recently, and now JTBC has unveiled a glimpse of the cast during their script reading session.

On February 26, 2025, the production team of Heavenly Ever After unveiled script reading session photos, giving fans a first look at the cast in action.Son Suk Ku and Kim Hye Ja are seen deeply immersed in their scripts, their faces glowing with happiness. Han Ji Min is also present, focused and engaged, while Lee Jung Eun, Cheon Ho Jin, and Ryu Deok Hwan round out the star-studded lineup. The final image captures warm and cheerful moments shared between them. Heavenly Ever After script reading session images:

The plot of Heavenly Ever After follows Lee Hae Sook (played by Kim Hye Ja), who dies at 80 years old after spending her life as the head of her family following the accidental death of her husband, Ko Nak Joon. At the Heaven Admission Counselling Office, she is given the option to alter her appearance but chooses to remain as she is, remembering her husband's words: “You were pretty in your 20s, even prettier in your 40s, but you are the most beautiful now.” When she arrives in Heaven, she is shocked to see Ko Nak Joon (played by Son Suk Ku) in his 30s, realizing she is the only one who didn’t opt for a younger version of herself. Meanwhile, Ko Nak Joon, played by Son Suk Ku, works as a postman in Heaven, delivering letters of wishes from Earth. Despite passing away before her, he built a beautiful home and waited for her for three years. When they finally reunite, they begin their happily ever after—this time, in Heaven. Heavenly Ever After is directed by Kim Suk Yoon and written by Lee Nam Kyu and Kim Soo Jin.

The 12-episode series tells a heart-warming tale with a unique twist—what happens after a life well-lived? When couples reunite in the afterlife, what awaits them in their heavenly abode?