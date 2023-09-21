Son Suk Ku leaves his agency SBD Entertainment; plans to take break before starting his next project

The Liberation Notes star Son Suk Ku left his agency SBD Entertainment recently. An official for the actor’s team shared with a South Korean media outlet that Son Suk Ku's exclusive contract with the agency expired in August. Currently, Son Suk Ku is not signed to any agency. He further shared that no such decision to launch a one-man agency has been made and nothing is concrete as of yet.

Son Suk Ku leaves the agency and takes time off to rethink

After announcing his decision to leave the agency, SBD Entertainment because of contract expiration, Son Suk Ku shared that he plans to take a break and think about his future path before starting his filming for the new drama Nine Puzzle in December. The actor who has previously worked in dramas like My Liberation Notes and D.P. is steadily solidifying his position in the acting industry. The actor's popularity has been on the rise owing to viewers' interest. He recently made an appearance at the Psick University reality show where a hilarious rendition of 'I'm a Barbie Girl' was done by him which became hugely popular online.

About Son Suk Ku

Son Suk Ku made his acting debut in a minor role in the film called Scarlet Innocence in 2014. He then went on to appear in a Korean-French film Black Stone in 2016, the Netflix series Sense8 in 2017 and a K-drama called Mother in 2018. His role as Mr. Gu in My Liberation Notes in 2022 garnered him praise from audiences and critics alike. Prior to this, he also appeared in a K-drama called D.P. in 2021. His next role in a crime action film called The Roundup made it the highest-grossing film of 2022 in South Korea.

