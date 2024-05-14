Son Suk Ku to reunite with My Liberation Notes director for drama More Beautiful Than Heaven with Han Ji Min and Lee Jung Eun; Report

Son Suk Ku, a prominent Korean actor who recently starred in the 2024 drama A Killer Paradox seems to be gearing up for his next big project. The actor is in talks to star in a new K-drama titled More Beautiful Than Heaven (working title). He will be joined by actresses Han Ji Min and Lee Jung Eun, who have also received offers to star in this upcoming drama.

On May 14, exclusive coverage by a Korean outlet reported that Son Suk Ku plans to reunite with director Kim Seok Yoon, who helmed his previous drama My Liberation Notes. A representative from the actor’s agency reportedly said, “It is true that Son Suk Ku has received an offer to star in the new K-drama More Beautiful Than Heaven. He is currently reviewing the role.”

On the other hand, reports also stated that Han Ji Min and Lee Jung Eun, who starred together in the 2019 drama The Light in Your Eyes, are also in talks to join the drama's cast lineup.

At the same time, it will mark the second collaboration between the actresses and director Kim Seok Yoon, who met them on the set of The Light in Your Eyes.

Meanwhile, veteran actress Kim Hye Ja, who played one of the main characters in this drama has already confirmed her appearance in More Beautiful Than Heaven.

In addition, previously the director helmed K-dramas like Behind your Touch (2023), Law School (2021), the Detective K series, and more. Hence, there’s much expectation about his partnership with these talented actors.

More about Son Suk Ku

Son Suk Ku is a talented Korean actor who gained explosive popularity from his 2022 drama My Liberation Notes. He played the role of the mysterious Mr. Gu, acting the character with his serious demeanor and expressive eyes. Especially, his chemistry with Kim Ji Won won the hearts of the viewers.

Some of his other notable films and K-dramas include A Killer Paradox (2024), The Roundup (2022), Big Bet (2022), D.P. (2021), and more.

Han Ji Min and Lee Jung Eun to reunite after Our Blues, The Light in Your Eyes, and more dramas

Meanwhile, Han Ji Min and Lee Jung Eun both worked on a bunch of K-dramas together including Familiar Wife (2018), The Light in Your Eyes (2019), Our Blues (2022), and Yonder (2022).

