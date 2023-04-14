Son Ye Jin accompanies Hyun Bin on work trip; Fans think couple celebrated 1st wedding anniversary in Japan

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have been a couple of everyone’s dreams since they first confirmed their relationship. If that was not enough, the two got married in the most romantic and beautiful wedding ceremony surrounded by friends and family last March and have since welcomed a baby boy in November 2022. Recently, the two were spotted by fans and media in Japan and the actress’ agency has responded about the same.

Son Ye Jin with Hyun Bin in Japan

After a few photos of the star couple at a hotel in Japan were discussed online, their presence soon became a hot topic among netizens who gathered outside the venue where Hyun Bin was supposed to appear for a brand event alongside Japanese stars. The media and fans greeted the actor who reportedly spent time with them taking photos and accepting flowers in Ginza, Japan. This was Hyun Bin’s return to Japan for work after five years making it a special moment for his overseas fans.

Agency about Son Ye Jin

During the visit, Son Ye Jin was also reportedly spotted with Hyun Bin making fans wonder if the two celebrated their recent one-year marriage anniversary in Japan. Since then, Son Ye Jin’s agency has responded to the reports confirming that the actress indeed accompanied her husband Hyun Bin on his business trip for personal reasons. However, she is set to return to South Korea on April 14.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s relationship timeline

Previously, Son Ye Jin shared a lovely photo of her and Hyun Bin on the one-year anniversary captioning it ‘1st anniversary’ with two hearts, as the couple held hands in the picture. They looked as perfect as ever, smiling ear to ear on their big day. The two co-stars turned couple, first confirmed their relationship in 2021 having been dating following the completion of the filming for their hit drama ‘Crash Landing on You’, while their first project together was the film ‘The Negotiation’ in 2018. They confirmed their engagement in February 2022, confirming Son Ye Jin’s pregnancy in June following a March 31 wedding. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin welcomed a son on November 27, 2022.

