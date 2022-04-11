Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are all smiles as they fly off to the US for their honeymoon

On April 11, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin flew off to the US for their honeymoon. They will be holidaying it up in Los Angeles and New York. The couple got married on March 31st and had decided to not go on their honeymoon straight away as they both had busy schedules.

The couple's wedding, which was held privately, was attended by family, relatives, and acquaintances, as well as top stars such as Jang Dong Gun, Ko So Young, Uhm Ji Won, Song Yoon Ah, Lee Min Jung and more. The two became a rumored couple after they starred in ‘Negotiation’ and were caught shopping in the USA but the rumors became stronger after their explosive chemistry was seen in the popular drama ‘Crash Landing On You’.

Soon, on January 1, 2021, the couple confirmed that they are in a relationship, leaving the fans feeling giddy. On February 10, 2022, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin announced their marriage through a letter posted on their personal social media accounts. Though it was a private affair, the fans were able to catch a glimpse of the gorgeous couple through the official photos released by their agencies and they looked so good!

Son Ye Jin had recently acted in JTBC’s ‘Thirty Nine’ as the calm and strong dermatologist Cha Mi Jo while Hyun Bin’s last acting job was ‘Crash Landing On You’ in 2019. We hope to see the hearty and sweet couple act in another film/drama.

