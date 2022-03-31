Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin drop wedding photoshoot pictures ahead of ceremony

Ahead of their wedding later today, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s photos from their wedding pictorial have been released! On March 31, Hyun Bin’s agency VAST Entertainment released two photos of the couple, along with a statement asking for privacy during the ceremony.

The agency shared, “Today, actor Son Ye Jin and actor Hyun Bin will hold a wedding ceremony and take their first steps together as a couple.” The statement further continued, “We ask for your understanding that this ceremony will be held privately in consideration of the current COVID-19 situation, and we will deliver news about them through wedding photos of the two.”

In the two photos released, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin sport bright smiles as they hold each others’ hands. While one photo is in an outdoor setting, with a flowery arch rising tall behind the two stars, the other photo draws attention to the two actors’ undeniable chemistry and pure happiness. Check out the ethereal photos from Son Ye Jin and Hyun’s wedding photoshoot, below:

Reportedly, the ‘Crash Landing on You’ co-stars will be tying the knot today at 4 pm KST (12:30 pm IST), at the Aston House, Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts, 1, Achasan-ro, Guri-si, Gyeonggi-do. Further, a wedding reception is said to follow, with reportedly only 200 guests in attendance.

Stay tuned for more details about the ‘wedding of the century’!

