Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin on golf date; Crash Landing on You star pokes fun at husband's photography skills

The Crash Landing on You actress Son Ye Jin shared a little something about her upcoming appearance on Imjinhan Class' YouTube channel. She shared her sweet time with her husband Hyun Bin as she practiced hard to improve her golfing skills. Her recent Instagram update is taking over the internet as she gave glimpses of her life with her family.

Son Ye Jin & Hyun Bin on golf date

The Negotiation actress shared her recent activity updates on her Instagram page where she is seen posing in front of a golf cart. She looks stunning as she wore two different outfits for her practices. Yes! Son Ye Jin is back at improving her golfing skills, she is all set to make her comeback on Imjinhan Class' YouTube channel to show how far she has come in her golfing journey. On August 5, the Something in the Rain actress shared two photos and she is seen teasing her husband and actor Hyun Bin for his photography skills. She captioned the posts with, "So so hot. What to do? I happened to shoot another video for Imjinhan Class' golf YouTube channel. The feeling to show off my improvement since I could not… The feeling of releasing sweat and practicing hard but it is not going my way… I asked my husband (Hyun Bin) to make me look taller but it seems like he just clicked a longer image. Anyway, take care of your health in this heat everyone, and all the best for everything you do". However, it is not confirmed if Hyun Bin will appear in Imjinhan class' YouTube video.

Son Ye Jin's poster featuring her dog Kitty

The Thirty-Nine actress has a very special place for her dog Kitty in her life. Her updates featuring Kitty are filled with warmth and fans love to see them together. In a recent post by the actress on Instagram, she shared posters of Kitty with hilarious expressions which said, "Mom, All the best!" and "Mom, I love you". The post gained massive attention when the angry Kitty poster said, "Cellphone photography is prohibited, if found will not be tolerated". Fans have showered Son Ye Jin's updates about her future activities featuring a golf date with Hyun Bin and her dog Kitty.

