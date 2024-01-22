Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin's 2023 Christmas celebrations snapped in Japan; PICS inside

Crash Landing on You's couple Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin celebrated Christmas together with their close ones. They had confirmed their relationship in 2021 and in March of 2022, they got married. A few months later, the couple shared the news that they were expecting a child and shortly after were blessed with their son in November 2022. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin do their best for their child's privacy and haven't shown his face to the public. But every now and then, Son Ye Jin posts adorable pictures of him without revealing the kid's face on Instagram.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin celebrate Christmas with one another

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were seen celebrating a cosy Christmas last year. The two actors were snapped enjoying a warm and cosy date night in Japan at a restaurant. On January 22, a forum shared pictures of the two from last Christmas in Shibuya, Tokyo. The couple had made waves when they revealed that they were indeed dating in real life. Since then, the lovebirds have tied the knot and also welcomed their baby boy.

Crash Landing on You couple: Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin

Son Yae Jin made her debut in 2000 with the movie Secret Tears. She has been a part of various popular K-dramas including Crash Landing on You, Something in the Rain, Personal Taste, and many more. She has impressed the audience with her talent and acting skills.

Hyun Bin debuted in 2002 with the film Shower. He has been a part of various hits like Secret Garden, Crash Landing on You, Hyde, Jekyll, Me, Memories of Alhambra and many more. His latest appearance was in the film The Point Men.

The fans' dreams came true as the lead actors of the drama, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin tied the knot after dating each other for quite some time. The power couple is indeed loved by all.

