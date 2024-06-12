Son Ye Jin and Jo In Sung’s 2003 hit The Classic gets Chinese remake titled Our Destiny; Someday or One Day team to helm production

Son Ye Jin and Jo In Sung's The Classic made impressive box-office turnover in 2003, going down the history of best romance films made in South Korea. According to recent news, 11 years after its grand success, the film is set for a Chinese remake.

On June 12, several Korean media outlets reported that The Classic would be remade in Chinese language under the title Our Destiny (literal translation). The remake will be helmed by the production team of the 2019 hit Chinese rom-com Someday or One Day.

Rising Chinese actress Vanda Margraf who gained popularity from Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019) is reportedly in talks to lead Our Destiny, leading the film as Son Ye Jin’s character in The Classic.

More about 2003 hit The Classic

Directed by Kwak Jae Yong, The Classic is a 2003 romance-drama that revolves around two best friends Ji Hye and Soo Kyung, who fall for the same man named Sang Min. Despite being in love with Sang Min, she helps her friend write a letter to him.

She tries her best to stay away from the man to save her friendship with Soo Kyung. However, things change rapidly when destiny interferes only to bring them together each time.

Son Ye Jin, known for Crash Landing on You, Thirty-Nine, and more K-dramas rose to fame from The Classic. She leads the film as Ji Hye while Moving actor Jo In Sung embodies the character of enigmatic Sang Min.

In Soo Kyung’s role, actress Lee Sang In, known for Man in a Veil, does a brilliant job. This film also stars Cho Seung Woo, Lee Ki Woo, Seo Young Hee, Go Hyun Jung, Kim Byeon Ok, and more talents in pivotal roles, that add intrigue to the narrative.

More about Son Ye Jin

Son Ye Jin is one of the leading Korean actresses who garnered widespread recognition after leading the 2019 hit drama Crash Landing on You, co-starring her real-life husband Hyun Bin. However, her repertoire includes more outstanding works like Thirty-Nine (2022), Something in the Rian (2018), The Negotiation (2018), and more.

More about Jo In Sung

Jo In Sung is best known for his works in Moving (2023), It’s Okay, That’s Love (2014), That Winter, The Wind Blows (2013), and more.