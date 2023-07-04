Son Ye Jin appears in front of media after 7 months of giving birth; Check photos

Crash Landing on You's star Son Ye Jin has made a highly-anticipated public appearance after taking a break for several months. Last year in November, the actress and her husband, Hyun Bin, welcomed their baby boy into the world. This recent appearance marks Son Ye Jin's return to the camera for the first time since becoming a mother. Fans were delighted to see that her timeless beauty remains unchanged as she embarked on her overseas schedule.

Son Ye Jin is back

On July 4, renowned Korean actress Son Ye Jin was seen at Incheon International Airport, preparing to depart for an international event. According to reports from Korean media outlets, she was heading to Paris to attend Valentino's Fashion Show. Fans were astounded by Son Ye Jin's timeless beauty, as she continues to captivate them with her stunning visuals. Despite the passage of time, the actress appears incredibly healthy and maintains a fit physique, leaving netizens in awe.

Son Ye Jin and her husband, the well-known South Korean actor Hyun Bin, joyfully welcomed their baby boy into the world in November 2022. After her recent public appearance following a break, fans are eagerly anticipating her return to the world of Kdramas. While it remains uncertain when she will make her comeback, viewers are excitedly awaiting the announcement of her next project.

Son Ye Jin's Outfit

In Crash Landing on You, Yoon Se Ri's wardrobe captivated viewers with its amazing style. Similarly, Son Ye Jin, who portrayed the character of Yoon Se Ri, showcases her own impeccable fashion sense. Recently, she was seen sporting an elegant white ensemble. She opted for a white jacket paired with black shorts and strapped high heels, creating a stylish yet natural look. Son Ye Jin kept her makeup minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Completing her outfit, she carried a shoulder bag as her accessory.

About Son Ye Jin

Son Ye Jin embarked on her acting career twenty-three years ago in 2000. With her notable performances in dramas like The Classics and Summer Scent, she quickly gained popularity and became a Hallyu Star across South-East Asian countries. However, it was her roles in Something in the Rain and Crash Landing on You that propelled her to global recognition.

At the age of 41, Son Ye Jin met her husband, Hyun Bin, while filming the movie The Negotiation. Their relationship officially began in March 2020, following the success of the K-drama Crash Landing on You. The couple exchanged vows in March 2022 and later welcomed their first child together in the same year. Son Ye Jin's journey in the entertainment industry and her personal life have captivated fans worldwide, solidifying her status as a beloved and accomplished actress.

