Son Ye Jin breaks her SILENCE on her relationship with Hyun Bin: I’m so grateful I met a good person

Hours after it was confirmed that Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are dating, the Crash Landing On You actress took to Instagram and shared her thoughts on the recent turn of events.

As the world opened its arms for 2021, K-drama fans received a few more reasons to celebrate. It was revealed that Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are dating. The duo's relationship came to light after Dispatch revealed that they were together since March 2020. Following the report, both their agencies issued statements to confirm their relationship and fans have been nothing but supportive. Now, Son Ye Jin took to Instagram to break her silence on the recent turn of events.

The actress shared a picture of a bouquet of flowers and confessed she was shy and awkward to share the news. Nevertheless, she hopes that fans show their support to her relationship. "The new year was bright. Why am I so embarrassed to stand in front of you with my personal story rather than work for the first time... Hmm...um...uh... Yes, that's what happened..^.^" her Instagram post's caption translated. She added that she doesn't know what to say but she thought she should say something. "I'm so grateful I met a good person and going forth, I'll put in the effort to do well.. I'm always keeping everyone's love and support in my heart.. I hope more good things will happen in the new year. Stay healthy. Bbyong " she said, speaking about Hyun Bin.

Check out the post below:

Via Soompi, confirming the news of her relationship with Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin's agency MSteam Entertainment said, "The two built a friendship through their work, and after their drama ended, they started to meet each other with good feelings, and developed into a relationship. Please look upon them warmly and support them so they can continue meeting each other well."

Here's what Hyun Bin's agency said: Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin CONFIRM dating reports; Agencies issues statement

Sending the gorgeous couple so much love!

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :InstagramSoompi

Share your comment ×