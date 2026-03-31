Son Ye Jin celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with Hyun Bin, shares UNSEEN photos: ‘Eternal love and friendship’

Korean power couple, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin, got married in an intimate ceremony back in 2022, which was attended by some of their closest friends in the industry at the Aston House at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul Hotel in Gwangjang-dong, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul. After meeting on the sets of The Negotiation movie, they had the opportunity to play lovers in Crash Landing on You, which became the start of something great. Four years on, the actress is commemorating her big day with a few never-before-seen snaps and a sweet message for her man.

Son Ye Jin shares romantic photos with husband Hyun Bin from wedding day on 4th anniversary

Taking to her Instagram account, Yejin Hand, a play on her surname Son, which means hand in Korean, the 44-year-old shared a couple of unseen photos from her wedding day back on March 31, 2022. All loved up in their dreamy setting, surrounded by hordes of flowers, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin can be seen walking down the aisle after saying their vows and Idos. The Made in Korea star, showing his attentiveness, is maneuvering around his wife’s dress. In the following picture, she is staring right into his eyes with a smile on her face as they tightly hold hands.

She also wrote, in the caption, “Somewhere between eternal… love and friendship,” showing the couple’s dedication to each other. She also added the hashtag ‘Happy 4th’ to her post. After their whirlwind romance and a quick wedding, they were said to have gotten pregnant and were expecting their first child soon. With an expected due date of December, the duo welcomed their firstborn, son Kim Woo Jin, on November 27, 2022.

While maintaining that they were not dating back in 2019 when the show first aired, and neither during its filming previously, their chemistry on screen and off it was very noticeable. As the fans wished for them to be a real-life thing, they confirmed they were dating in early January 2021 and tied the knot just over a year later.

ALSO READ: Son Ye Jin recalls traveling without worry in past, says post-marriage and motherhood has made vacationing 'harder'