Son Ye Jin confirms comeback with a new JTBC drama after 3 years

Post the imminent success of the Tvn series “Crash Landing on You”, Son Ye-jin has been confirmed for a comeback with JTBC drama ‘Thirty, Nine’. This is also her comeback with JTBC since ‘Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food’ in 2018. Geared up for her new work, her fans have been waiting for over a year and now, she is finally back!

This slice-of-life drama is a 12 episode mini-series co-produced by Lotte Cultureworks and JTBC Studios, following three women in their forties who deal with heartbreak, love, friendship and life.

Son Ye-jin has taken on the role of Cha Mi-jo, the director of Gangnam Dermatology Clinic, who is also the central woman leading the story of these three women, living in a wealthy environment that nobody envies.

The writer of ‘Boyfriend’, ‘Kim Ji-young Born in 1982’ and ‘The Gift of Room 7’ Yoo Young-ha and the director of’Run On’ Kim Sang-ho are on board and with their exceptional skills, we will surely be getting another beautifully crafted drama.

The drama ‘Thirty,Nine’ is scheduled to start filming around August after the rest of the casting has been confirmed

Son Ye-jin, as a major Hallyu star, has already created buzz amongst the international fans, as to the new look and persona she will be adorning. But being the versatile actor that she is, she'll make us fall in love with her new character as well!

