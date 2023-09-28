Son Ye Jin expresses happiness over THIS about her son with Hyun Bin

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin have been couple goals since they announced that they have been dating. The real-life couple from Crash Landing On You have reached several milestones since then from a wedding to the recent birth of their son. The actor made an appearance as a guest on a YouTube show for the first time in months. She talked about her son and Hyun Bin.

Son Ye Jin talks about her son

The Thirty-Nine actor made an appearance on the popular golfing show on YouTube, Lim Jin Han Class. This was her second time on the show after the first time two years ago. This time around, she talked about her and answered questions we all have been curious about. When asked who her son resembles, Son Ye Jin smiled and replied that people have told her that he resembles both her and Hyun Bin. Others have pointed out to her that from the eyes up he resembles her and at the bottom is more like Hyun Bin.

Son Ye Jin also added that a baby’s face is always changing and she is very happy that her son’s face resembles her right now.

Son Ye Jin plays golf and explains that Hyun Bin gives her advice

Son Ye Jin stunned everyone with her excellent golf skills. The host, Lim Jin Han also points out that because she plays well, they reached the 4th course quickly. He also comments that Hyun Bin is an amazing golf player and that his stance is very good. Son Ye Jin agreed with him and said, “He always gives me advice for golfing. When I need to fix something, he tells me”.

The couple have also been spotted on golf dates earlier this year in August to practice for Lim Jin Han Class. She worked hard and gave it her best shot and obviously, it paid off. She also took to Instagram to post pictures from her practice with the caption “So so hot. What to do? I happened to shoot another video for Lim Jin Han Class”. She also roasted Hyun Bin for his photography skill and added to the caption’ “I asked my husband to make me look taller but it seems like he just clicked a longer image.

