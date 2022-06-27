Son Ye Jin & Hyun Bin expecting first child; Actress shares pregnancy news through sweet Instagram post

Baby BinJin is on the way as Son Ye Jin hints at being pregnant! Read on for more details.

Son Ye Jin & Hyun Bin
Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin : courtesy of VAST Entertainment & MS Team Entertainment
Advertisement

Baby BinJin is on the way! On June 27, actress Son Ye Jin took to her Instagram account to personally share the happy news, writing, “A new life has found its way to us”. Earlier this year, Son Ye Jin and actor Hyun Bin exchanged vows in what was being called the ‘wedding of the century’. 

Son Ye Jin’s Instagram post reads, “Hello everyone, you’ve been keeping well, right? I’m doing well ^^ Today, I want to carefully but happily share an announcement with you all. A new life has found its way to us [Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin].” 

The actress continues in the sweet post, “It still feels surreal, but I’m slowly living every day, being full of concerns as well as excitement, while feeling the changes in my body. I’m so grateful, but I haven’t been able to tell anyone about this yet because I was feeling cautious. To you all, who have been waiting for this news just as much as us, I’m informing this news before it gets late. We will take good care of the precious life that has come to us. I hope you will also take care of the things that are precious to you in your life, and stay healthy. Let’s be happy.”

Check out Son Ye Jin’s Instagram post below: 

After confirming their relationship on January 1, 2021, the ‘Crash Landing on You’ co-stars announced their marriage in February 2022. Following this, the couple exchanged wedding vows on March 31, and departed for the United States for their honeymoon on April 11. 

Congratulations to Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin!

