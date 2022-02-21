Son Ye Jin & Hyun Bin to have an outdoor wedding? Couple’s agencies respond

On February 21, it was reported that ‘Crash Landing on You’ co-stars and to-be-wed couple, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin will be going for an outdoor wedding location in Seoul at the end of March. AS per the report, Sheraton Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Gwangjingu region. The luxury hotel’s Ashton House Garden will be filled with guests from both sides for the ceremony.

The location has been a hot spot for Korean actors’ weddings in the past as Kim Hee Sun and Park Joo Young, Jisung and Lee Bo Young, Bae Yong Joon and Park Soo Jin are some of the many high profile weddings held at the spot.

Regarding the news of the marriage ceremony location, Hyunbin’s agency VAST Entertainment has said that they cannot relay any information about the wedding’s location. Further, Son Ye Jin’s agency MSTeam also replied in a similar manner by saying that they cannot confirm anything as it’s a private event and have asked for due understanding.

Following their appearance in the movie ‘The Negotiation’ and then in the super-popular tvN romance drama ‘Crash Landing on You’, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin announced their relationship at the start of 2021. After dating for around 2 years, the couple revealed their plans to tie the knot on February 10 via Instagram and were met with bountiful support from around the world. The high profile wedding will be held with the couple’s family and acquaintances in March as notified previously by their respective agencies.

