Son Ye Jin & Hyun Bin’s ‘Crash Landing on You’ or ‘The Negotiation’: Which is your favourite?

Earlier today, actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin announced that they are expecting their first child together. Son Ye Jin personally shared the news through a sweet Instagram post, writing, “A new life has found its way to us. It still feels surreal, but I’m slowly living every day, being full of concerns as well as excitement, while feeling the changes in my body. I’m so grateful, but I haven’t been able to tell anyone about this yet because I was feeling cautious.”

The actress continued, “To you all, who have been waiting for this news just as much as us, I’m informing this news before it gets late. We will take good care of the precious life that has come to us. I hope you will also take care of the things that are precious to you in your life, and stay healthy. Let’s be happy.”

On this happy day, we’re taking a look back in time at two key moments which were a part of making this fairytale a reality, ‘The Negotiation’ and ‘Crash Landing on You’. In 2018, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin starred in the action-thriller movie ‘The Negotiation’, marking their first project together.

In 2019, the two stars worked together again, this time starring in the immensely popular drama, ‘Crash Landing on You’. Following this, in January 2021, it was finally revealed that Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are dating. A year later, the two stars announced their marriage through sweet letters shared in February 2022. This brings us to today!

As we fondly look back on their journey together, which of BinJin’s projects holds a special place in your heart? The one that brought them together (‘The Negotiation’), or the one which brought them even closer (‘Crash Landing on You’)?

Take the poll, below: