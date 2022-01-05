Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do & Kim Ji Hyun embrace their lives with charming smiles for ‘Thirty Nine’ character post

A blossoming tale of friendship, camaraderie and more awaits us as JTBC’s ‘Thirty Nine’ opens its doors to an abundance of adult problems, relationships, hope and dreams. Three friends played by Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun helm the story of highschool friends who are now at the edge of entering their forties.

The latest update has come in the form of the character posters of Cha Mi Jo (Son Ye Jin), Jung Chan Young (Jeon Mi Do), and Jang Hoo Jee (Kim Ji Hyun). The three beautiful women can be seen beaming at the camera in warm photos. Cherry blossom petals can be seen in each of their hands that open to multitude of possibilities.

Cha Mi Jo is a well-earning dermatologist with her clinic in a rich neighbourhood of Gangnam, Seoul. She has been cared for and loved by her family but the affection has been unfamiliar to her. Jung Chan Young is an acting teacher who holds her own dreams of working as an actor deep inside her heart. Jang Joo Hee is a timid but responsible manager of a cosmetics store.

The three friends will embark on a new story of love alongside actors Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Moo Saeng and Lee Tae Hwan who have been confirmed as the male leads on the show.

JTBC”s ‘Thirty Nine’ will air in February, 2022.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do & Kim Ji Hyun take on lead roles in first stills from ‘Thirty Nine’