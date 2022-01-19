Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do & Kim Ji Hyun gleam happily in sunny new solo posters for 'Thirty Nine'

Girl power all the way and come February powerhouse women and actresses Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun will bring forth a beautifully layered and emotional woman-centric story 'Thirty Nine'! 'Thirty-Nine' revolves around three friends who met in their second year of high school and are now on the verge of turning 40. The series aims to portray the wonderful, everyday stories of three 39-year-old women who encounter unforeseen circumstances in their lives.

After the release of the official poster, JTBC has released solo posters for lead actresses Jeon Mi Do, Son Ye Jin and Kim Ji Hyun. The three women gleam happily in the sunny solo posters, exuding charismatic and happy vibes from the individual posters. Son Ye Jin is dressed in a salmon pink dress with a blue knitted jacket sweater as she flashes a sweet smile to the camera, Jeon Mi Do is sporting a pearl-white top and jeans, flashing a brilliant smile and finally, Kim Ji Hyun looks lovely in a cream coloured outfit posing adorably in the poster.

You can check out the solo posters below:

Son Ye Jin plays Cha Mi Jo, the head dermatologist of a clinic in Gangnam. Jeon Mi Do takes the role of Jung Chan Young, an acting coach who previously dreamt of becoming an actress, and Kim Ji Hyun stars as Jang Joo Hee, a department store cosmetics manager. The three women have very different personalities but despite that, they are thick as thieves and enjoy spending time together. We look forward to this nice female-bonding story! 'Thirty-Nine' premieres on February 16 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST) on JTBC.

