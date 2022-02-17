Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do & Kim Ji Hyun’s series ‘Thirty Nine’ premieres to a strong start

JTBC’s new drama ‘Thirty Nine’ premiered on February 16, with a strong start! According to Nielsen Korea, the premiere episode recorded an average of 4.406 percent of nationwide viewership rating and 4.453 percent average viewership rating in the metropolitan area. The nationwide average rating is similar to the personal best score of 4.695 percent achieved by the drama that previously aired in the same time slot, ‘Artificial City’.

Helmed by director Kim Sang Ho, ‘Thirty Nine’ airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 22:30 pm KST (7 pm IST), and is also available for streaming on Netflix. The series stars Son Ye Jin as Cha Mi Jo - the director of a dermatology clinic in Gangnam, Jeon Mi Do as Jeong Chan Young - an acting teacher, and Kim Ji Hyun as Jang Joo Hee - a cosmetics manager at a department store.

‘Thirty Nine’ is an ongoing series revolving around the life, love, friendship, and romance of these three friends who met in their second year of high school and are now on the cusp of turning 40 years old. Also starring Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Moo Saeng, and Lee Tae Hwan, ‘Thirty Nine’ is set to follow the three friends as they face unforeseen circumstances in their lives.

The show is a mini-series with a total of 12 episodes, planned to air between February 16 to March 24. The strong start recorded by the premiere signals a promising run for the series. Catch episode two of ‘Thirty Nine’ tonight at 7 pm IST on JTBC!

