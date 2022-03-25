Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do & Kim Ji Hyun’s series ‘Thirty Nine’ sees rise in ratings

After premiering to a strong start on February 16 with an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.406 percent and 4.453 percent average viewership rating in the metropolitan area, JTBC’s ‘Thirty Nine’ has seen a rise in viewership for its latest episode. On March 23, the series aired its 10th episode. According to Neilsen Korea, the latest episode clocked an average nationwide rating of 7.1 percent.

‘Thirty Nine’ airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 22:30 pm KST (7 pm IST), and is also available for streaming on Netflix. Starring Son Ye Jin as Cha Mi Jo - the director of a dermatology clinic in Gangnam, Jeon Mi Do as Jeong Chan Young - an acting teacher, and Kim Ji Hyun as Jang Joo Hee - a cosmetics manager at a department store, ‘Thirty Nine’ discusses the life, love, friendship, and romance of these three friends. The mini series only has two more episodes left in its run.

Meanwhile, tvN’s new drama ‘Kill Heel’ has also seen a substantial rise in viewership, recording an average nationwide rating of 3.6 percent with its sixth episode. Set in the home-shopping industry, ‘Kill Heel’ follows well-known actresses Kim Ha Neul, Lee Hye Young, and Kim Sung Ryung, as they offer a look into human nature influenced by success and survival.

iHQ and MBN’s ‘Sponsor’, finally, more than doubled its viewership as compared to its previous episode. The series earned an average nationwide rating of 1.2 percent with its latest episode.

