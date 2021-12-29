Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do & Kim Ji Hyun take on lead roles in first stills from ‘Thirty Nine’

JTBC has shared the first still cuts of the female leads of its upcoming drama ‘Thirty Nine’. Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun take on being three very distinct women who are standing at the edge of their 30s, right before stepping into the next chapter of life.

Cha Mi Jo (Son Ye Jin), Jung Chan Young (Jeon Mi Do), and Jang Hoo Jee (Kim Ji Hyun) are three best friends who accidentally crossed paths when they were in their sophomore year and have remained as constants ever since. From naive and young 18-year-olds to women who are soon turning 40, they have been through it all and have stood by each others’ sides watching life unfold.

The latest stills from JTBC introduce Cha Mi Jo who is a well-settled dermatologist at a renowned clinic in Gangnam, Seoul. Her life has flourished as she comes from a caring and wealthy family however it might not be as cool as it appears to others. Jung Chan Young had the dream of becoming an actor which has now turned into a reality in the form of her taking up acting teacher roles. She is very upfront and does not hesitate to speak her mind but is good at heart. Jang Hoo Jee on the other hand is timid but has a lack of experience in love. She works as the manager of a cosmetics store.

Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Moo Saeng and Lee Tae Hwan have been confirmed as the male counterparts on the show. JTBC’s ‘Thirty Nine’ will premiere in February, 2022.

