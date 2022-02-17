Son Ye Jin makes first appearance after marriage news with Hyun Bin; Agency clarifies engagement ring rumours

Son Ye Jin stepped out for an official schedule and made her first appearance in relations to work for the press release of her recently premiered drama ‘Thirty Nine’. The JTBC’s show stars the actor herself alongside Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun in lead roles of best friends. It was her first time appearing in front of the press after announcing her marriage plans with ‘Crash Landing on You’ co-star Hyun Bin.

On being asked about her feelings, Son Ye Jin expressed her gratitude for the multiple congratulatory messages that have poured in from all around the world for the two. Their highly talked about relationship came full circle on February 10, when she took to her Instagram to reveal her plans to marry Hyun Bin and he did the same through his agency’s account.

Son Ye Jin also recently appeared on the widely loved variety program ‘You Quiz On The Block’ to promote ‘Thirty Nine’. After her marriage announcement, fans keenly watched the show and spotted a delicate ring on her finger that caused them to speculate that it was her engagement ring. On February 17, her agency MSTEAM Entertainment clarified the rumors that the ring was picked by her stylist and was sent by a brand for promotional use.

While fans have been gravely curious of the type of ring that will be sitting on the lady’s finger, it seems like she is not very keen on revealing it to the world yet.

